Warren County is moving forward with plans to upgrade its emergency radio systems and equipment.

The county's board of commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $1.8 million project.

The new system will give the county's emergency management organizations access to the state police network of radio towers and systems.

This will increase radio coverage to remote areas and allow first responders to communicate on the same channels.

The county's fire departments, municipal police and other emergency management staff currently use analog systems that were purchased in the '70s and '80s.