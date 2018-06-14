During the summer season, college students looking to get ahead in the workforce will often spend time at a summer internship.

Thursday, area businesses gathered to hear about how interns can best help their business. The Manufacturers and Business Association held Impact 2018, as MBA members heard from representatives of area universities and colleges. They heard how employers can connect with students who want to stay in the area.

President and CEO of the Manufacturers and Business Association, John Krahe, says of employers, "You may have a project or new piece of technology that you're bringing on board and you can reach out to that university and then can help match you up with somebody that's currently going thru those very programs."