The latest hairstyles of 2018 were found in one place.

The Toni and Guy Hair Dressing Academy hosted the 2018 Hair Show at the Millcreek Mall. The event gives students and opportunity to show off their styling skills, while participating in a full scale fashion show.

The categories included, women's and men's hair cutting, hail coloring, make-up and fantasy.

Fifty models participated in the walk the runway portion of the event.