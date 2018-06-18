Camp Cadet Underway in Meadville
83 teens from Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties are taking part.
The week-long leadership camp, hosted by Pennsylvania State Police, is teaching the kids about law enforcement.
But it's also instilling character in the kids. Teaching them about discipline and structure, “We like to instill qualities such as strong character maybe some leadership and team building, and just pushing yourself for the week,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michelle McGee. “It's just kind of that challenge of having them get out of their comfort zone and be here with us in a structured environment, we're going to try to instill discipline with them, and it's just a great experience for all kids,” Trooper McGee continued.
This week, cadets will get an in-depth look at policing, from running radar and conducting traffic stops, to hearing first-hand from PSP forensic experts, about drug seizures and crime scene investigations.