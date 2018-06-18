Already on a hot streak through the midway point of June, the Erie SeaWolves received good news Monday morning as pitcher Alex Faedo and outfielder Daz Cameron were called up from Class-A Lakeland.

Faedo was the first round pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. He was selected 18th overall out of the University of Florida. The 6'5" right-hander began in Lakeland last season after finishing with the Gators. In 2018, he has started in 12 games with a 2-4 record for the Flyers. The second-year pro has pitched to a 3.10 ERA and struck out 51 batters. He is currently ranked as the Tigers number three prospect.

"It's awesome," said Faedo. "It's just another step in the process. I'm really excited. There are a bunch of good guys I got to meet over Spring Training and I can't wait to play with them."

Cameron joins the SeaWolves after coming over as a part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros last summer. The son of former MLB All-Star Mike Cameron, Daz like his father plays mostly center field. He was drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 2015 draft. So far with Lakeland this year, Cameron batted .259 with three home runs and 20 RBIs.

"I heard from my coach and it was great to hear the good news," said Cameron. "I was just excited to get up here and play with these guys. My goal is to just try to come out here and try to help the team win. Whatever that is, is what I'm able to do "

Cameron joins Jake Rogers and Franklin Perez in Erie as the three pieces that were sent to Detroit in the Verlander deal.

"It's pretty crazy, but I'm looking forward to it," said Cameron about playing with the other players in the deal. "Coming from the same organization before we got here, and I just think it will be fun to be around these guys and to be back playing together again."

Cameron is rated as the Tigers number nine prospect. He will start in center field for the SeaWovles Monday as they open their series against the New Hampshire.