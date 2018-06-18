After four days of testimony and two hours of deliberations, the Erie Police Officer charged with causing a fatal crash while driving drunk has been found guilty of all charges.

On Friday afternoon, the jury of six men and six women found 47-year-old Cheryl Frey guilty of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence at the highest rate.

Frey's trial focused on two crashes, which involved three vehicles.

The fatal incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on February 18, 2017, on Route 99 in McKean Township.

Frey's blood alcohol content level was 0.232 percent---nearly triple the legal limit of 0.08 percent---when she crossed the centerline at 57 miles per hour and crashed head on into 57-year-old Wade Schulze, according to Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner.

Schulze died at the scene.

In closing arguments, Lightner said that there is a mountain of evidence that proves Frey is at fault.

"There's overwhelming evidence that Cheryl Frey caused the accident and killed Wade Schulze," said Lightner. "She was driving like a crazy person in the wrong lane."

Lightner presented surveillance video from two bars---the St. Francis Ushers Club and the Valley Inn---which captured Frey consuming 13 drinks over the course of five hours prior to the fatal crash.

"It was helpful, I think, to the jury to see that BAC is not just a number," said Lightner. "The jury could see that she was in no condition to drive, at the moment she chose to drive and ended up killing Wade Schulze."

Meanwhile, Frey's lawyer Andrew Sisinni did not dispute that Frey was highly intoxicated on the night of the crash.

Sisinni said it was the third vehicle that became involved in the crash, that caused Schulze's death.

"He survived the first accident," said Schulze. "It was the second accident that killed him."

During the trial, a state trooper who created a reconstruction map of the crime scene said that whoever was driving in the northbound lane was responsible for the crash.

Lightner argued that the person responsible for the collision was Frey, while Sisinni argued that it was Schulze.

In the end, the jury sided with the Commonwealth, and found Frey guilty of all counts.

"I think the jury handled it the way they should," said Lightner. "The evidence pointed to one lead cause, and that was Cheryl Frey and the way she was driving."

As for Frey's possible sentence...

"There is a three year mandatory-minimum sentence with the lead charge, the homicide by vehicle while DUI," said Lightner. "So, that three year mandatory minimum sentence, after that, I think the Commonwealth will make requests, but that will be the judge's call."

After the trial, Schulze's family declined comment.

Both Frey and Sisinni declined comment as well.

Lightner asked to have Frey's bond revoked, but the request was denied by Judge William Cunningham, who presided over the trial.

Frey, who is a nine year veteran with the Erie Police Department, has been suspended without pay ever since she was officially charged.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, she will remain suspended until she is sentenced, and the department will then determine their next move.