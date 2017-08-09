First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported.

The infection happened in Montgomery County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in 36 counties across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said.

A mosquito pool collected July 25 in Millcreek Township has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the Erie County Health Department announced last Thursday.

The department regularly performs monitoring and control work to manage the mosquito population across the state.

Mosquitoes that transmit the virus breed in areas with standing and stagnant water.

