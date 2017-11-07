Polling Place Open Near Tornado Hit Area in Millcreek Township

The Erie County Board of Elections is reassuring voters that a Millcreek Township polling place is open despite storm damage in the area from Sunday.

Millcreek Township District 8 voters will still vote at St. Paul's Church at 3109 Sterrettania Road.

Severe weather Sunday night created a mess in the area.

While a section of Sterrettania Road from 26th to 32nd Street is closed Tuesday, the area in the immediate vicinity of St. Paul's is open. PennDOT hopes to reopen Sterrettania Road by early Tuesday evening.

The Erie County Board of Elections said it is working with Millcreek Township to add some signage in the area to help drivers and voters navigate the closed roads near the polling place.

People are used to ask caution while traveling in the area.

Flooding at the Belle Valley Fire Station has already forced the Board of Elections to move the polling place for residents of Millcreek Township Districts 1 and 21 to Belle Valley Elementary School.

NOT SURE WHERE YOU VOTE? Find your polling place »

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.