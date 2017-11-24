Ohio Man Charged in Hunting Accident in Chautauqua County

An Ohio man faces charges after a hunting accident in Chautauqua County Friday morning.

A man called 911 around 11:22 a.m. to report his pickup truck was hit by a bullet as they drove on Snake Forest Road to the Wiltsie Road State Lands in North Harmony.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies said Marvin Miller, 26, of Middlefield, Ohio, was hunting on the state lands when he mistakenly thought the brown truck was a deer.

He fired a single-round from a rifle, which hit the front fender on the driver's side.

The driver and a passenger were just a few feet away. Neither were hurt.

The round went through the engine department and disabled the truck.

Miller was arraigned on charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm across a roadway and then released on bond.

New York State Environment Conservation Police will return to the site Saturday to continue the investigation.

