Body Found in Water at Dobbins Landing; Death Believed to be Accidental

Erie Police said the body of a man found at Dobbins Landing Saturday morning has been identified.

A passerby spotted his body in the water at the edge of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m.

Police used surveillance footage from the Bicentennial Tower to determine what occurred, according to Erie Police.

A detective confirmed the man was alone when he fell in the water around 6:05 a.m. It is unclear why he fell in as they are not able to see where he fell in the surveillance footage.

Based off of preliminary assessments from the Erie County Coroner's Office, it is believed the man's death was accidental, police said..

At this time, his name is not being released to the public.

The Erie Police Department, the Erie Fire Department and its water rescue team, and Emergycare responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.