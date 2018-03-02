Trial Starts Next Week for Former Edinboro Student Charged in Fatal Shooting

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial for a former Edinboro University student charged in a murder at an off-campus apartment.

Devin Stevenson, 23, is charged with the fatal 2015 shooting, which claimed the life of O'shae Imes.

Investigators said Stevenson shot Imes and Andrew Baker during a botched drug deal at a Meadville Street apartment.

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Stevenson.

