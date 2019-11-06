News
Lockdown Lifted after Fight at Jamestown High School
Police said several juveniles were taken into custody for their involvement in the fight around 10:36 a.m.
Wednesday, November 6th 2019, 1:39 PM EST
A lockdown has been lifted after a fight inside Jamestown High School Wednesday morning.
School officials and police are reviewing surveillance video to determine what charges will be filed, according to investigators.
The school was briefly placed on lockdown to keep other students in the building safe, police said.
No injuries were reported.