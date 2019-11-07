Free and Special Offers for Veterans Day
Panera Bread will offer a free You Pick Two to all veterans and military service members beginning Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in honor of Veterans Day at its four Erie locations.
To participate, service members and veterans need to wear their uniform or show their valid Military I.D. or discharge papers at participating locations.
The complimentary You Pick Two meal includes a combination of any two half portions soup, salad, sandwiches, flatbreads, or mac and cheese.
Tops Friendly Markets will offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11 percent discount off of their grocery bill this Veterans Day.
On Monday, Nov. 11, Tops Markets will honor an 11 percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household who shop at any Tops location. Customers should present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are a U.S. Veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to receive the discount.
Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11. For the eighth year, every location across the country will participate.
All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Proof of service including military or VA card or discharge papers must be shown.
Primanti Bros. will offer active or retired military a free Almost Famous sandwich in honor of their service to America, Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11, at all locations across six states.
Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering a free meal and a free car wash.
On Monday, Nov. 11, it invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s locations. Stores with car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military.
Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will thank those who have served our nation by offering military veterans a choice of a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or its Pumpkin Pie Latte on Veterans Day at all locations nationwide.
Through Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will also offer $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25 percent off all other military licensed products in its retail stores and online, including clothing, home furnishings and drinkware.