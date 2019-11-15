News
Second Floor of Home Catches Fire
Friday, November 15th 2019, 12:18 AM EST by
Updated:
Friday, November 15th 2019, 1:33 AM EST
A fire broke out in a home on East 26th Street. Firefighters responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The fire investigator reported that the fire started in the in a backroom located on the second floor of the home. No one was injured but the investigation into the cause is ongoing.
