Powerball and Mega Millions Tickets Now Sold Online
Powerball and Mega Millions tickets can now be bought through the Pennsylvania lottery website
Lottery officials announced today that tickets can be purchased using the "ilottery" platform.
Players can enjoy many of the same the same features as people buying in person at a retailer, including choosing your own numbers.
Players can purchase multiple tickets and buy tickets up to 13 weeks in advance of the drawing.
The lottery has put in player controls that allow players to set time limits, deposit limits, and spending limits.
Lottery officials say it's just one more way to help support lottery programs.
Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said, “this is an important step that will help us to continue generating fund benefits for older Pennsylvanians.”
Players must be 18 or older to play and participate.