Lottery officials announced today that tickets can be purchased using the "ilottery" platform.

Players can enjoy many of the same the same features as people buying in person at a retailer, including choosing your own numbers.

Players can purchase multiple tickets and buy tickets up to 13 weeks in advance of the drawing.

The lottery has put in player controls that allow players to set time limits, deposit limits, and spending limits.

Lottery officials say it's just one more way to help support lottery programs.