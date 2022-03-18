News
Woman Holds Sign in Solidarity for Ukraine
Good Samaritan acts for Ukraine are growing in our region.
Erie News Now caught up with a woman in Millcreek showing her support for Ukrainians.
She was holding up a sign at the corner of Peninsula Drive and 26th Street that simply said "Pray for Ukraine."
"God put it on my heart to pray for the people of Ukraine and for us because we have no idea what's coming our way, and they need prayer," said Debbie Primi.
Debbie says did urge others to show support through prayer, as well.