Erie Catholic Diocese released a list of all priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse during a news conference Friday morning.

The list includes 34 priest, 20 of which are deceased, and 17 laypersons, two of which are dead.

Believed to be alive

  • Former Fr. Michael J. Amy – Niceville, Florida
    • Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy).
  • Fr. Michael G. Barletta – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Robert F. Bower – Edinboro, Pennsylvania
    • Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Andrea C. Butler – Rosedale, New York
    • Former lay agency employee.
  • Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Laicized.
  • Megan E. Fecko – Cleveland, Ohio
    • Former lay teacher.
  • Kevin Feyas – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay teacher and parish musician.
  • Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski -  Sahuarita, Arizona
    • Dismissed from the clergy.
  • Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. – North East, Pennsylvania
    • Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property.
  • Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick – Colorado Springs, Colorado
    • Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Laicized.
  • Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski - Waterford, Pennsylvania
    • Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Kevin S. Kulhanek – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay School volunteer.
  • Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi – Bradford, Pennsylvania
    • Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Eve Minter (nèe Spangler) – Henrico, Virginia
    • Former lay teacher.
  • David Montgomery – Otisville, New York
    • In federal prison until 2041. Former lay teacher.
  • Fr. Leon T. Muroski – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Denise J. (nèe Geitner) Myer (Meyer) – Greensburg, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay teacher.
  • Hattie B. Nichols – Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay agency employee.
  • Philip J. Pochatko - Subiaco, Arkansas
    • Former lay school teacher
  • Brian J. Radachy - Elkton, Ohio
    • In federal prison until 2024. Former lay school teacher.
  • Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum - Bradford, Pennsylvania
    • Dismissed from the clergy
  • Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith - Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Dismissed from the clergy
  • Fr. Daniel J. Taylor - Tucson, Arizona
    • Forbidden to function as a priest
  • Ron Thomsen - Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay volunteer
  • Dennis E. Vickery - Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay teacher
  • Joseph M. Votino - Masury, Ohio
    • Former lay teacher/coach
  • Craig T. Ward - Erie, Pennsylvania
    • Former lay agency employee

Deceased

  • Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR - Forbidden to function as a priest
  • Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest
  • Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli - Returned to Italy
  • Fr. Donald J. Cooper - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • William (Bill) Couse - Former lay school employee.
  • Fr. David V. Dobrowolski - Was able to function Abuse reported after his death.
  • William P. Garvey - Former lay teacher/coach. Later served as college president.
  • Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler - Was able to function. Abuse reported after this death.
  • Fr. Robert E. Hannon - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Joseph W. Jerge - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Edward W. Jungquist - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Thomas C. Kelley - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • FR. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Msgr. Daniel Martin - Restricted from ministry. Abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later after death.
  • Msgr. Joseph F. Meisinger - Was able to function. Abuse reported after his death.
  • Fr. John L. Murray - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB - Was unable to function. Was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported.
  • Fr. John A. Piatkowski - Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function.
  • Former Fr. William F. Presley - Dismissed from the clergy.
  • Fr. John P. Schanz - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Fr. Charles A. Sheetz, Jr. - Forbidden to function as a priest.
  • Bishop Alfred M. Watson, Bishop of Erie - Failed to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him.

Three individuals are currently under investigation by law enforcement (presumed innocent unless proved otherwise):

  • Fr. Sean P. Kerins — Naples, Florida
  • Fr. David L. Poulson – Oil City, Pennsylvania
  • John (Jack) E. Tome — location unknown (last known to be in Columbia, Maryland)

