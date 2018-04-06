Erie Catholic Diocese released a list of all priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse during a news conference Friday morning.

The list includes 34 priest, 20 of which are deceased, and 17 laypersons, two of which are dead.

Believed to be alive

Former Fr. Michael J. Amy – Niceville, Florida Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy).

Fr. Michael G. Barletta – Erie, Pennsylvania Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Robert F. Bower – Edinboro, Pennsylvania Forbidden to function as a priest.

Andrea C. Butler – Rosedale, New York Former lay agency employee.

Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski – Erie, Pennsylvania Laicized.

Megan E. Fecko – Cleveland, Ohio Former lay teacher.

Kevin Feyas – Erie, Pennsylvania Former lay teacher and parish musician.

Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski - Sahuarita, Arizona Dismissed from the clergy.

Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. – North East, Pennsylvania Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property.

Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick – Colorado Springs, Colorado Forbidden to function as a priest.

Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham – Erie, Pennsylvania Laicized.

Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski - Waterford, Pennsylvania Forbidden to function as a priest.

Kevin S. Kulhanek – Erie, Pennsylvania Former lay School volunteer.

Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi – Bradford, Pennsylvania Forbidden to function as a priest.

Eve Minter (nèe Spangler) – Henrico, Virginia Former lay teacher.

David Montgomery – Otisville, New York In federal prison until 2041. Former lay teacher.

Fr. Leon T. Muroski – Erie, Pennsylvania Forbidden to function as a priest.

Denise J. (nèe Geitner) Myer (Meyer) – Greensburg, Pennsylvania Former lay teacher.

Hattie B. Nichols – Erie, Pennsylvania Former lay agency employee.

Philip J. Pochatko - Subiaco, Arkansas Former lay school teacher

Brian J. Radachy - Elkton, Ohio In federal prison until 2024. Former lay school teacher.

Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum - Bradford, Pennsylvania Dismissed from the clergy

Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith - Erie, Pennsylvania Dismissed from the clergy

Fr. Daniel J. Taylor - Tucson, Arizona Forbidden to function as a priest

Ron Thomsen - Erie, Pennsylvania Former lay volunteer

Dennis E. Vickery - Erie, Pennsylvania Former lay teacher

Joseph M. Votino - Masury, Ohio Former lay teacher/coach

Craig T. Ward - Erie, Pennsylvania Former lay agency employee



Deceased

Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest

Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli - Returned to Italy

Fr. Donald J. Cooper - Forbidden to function as a priest.

William (Bill) Couse - Former lay school employee.

Fr. David V. Dobrowolski - Was able to function Abuse reported after his death.

William P. Garvey - Former lay teacher/coach. Later served as college president.

Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler - Was able to function. Abuse reported after this death.

Fr. Robert E. Hannon - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Joseph W. Jerge - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Edward W. Jungquist - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Thomas C. Kelley - Forbidden to function as a priest.

FR. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Msgr. Daniel Martin - Restricted from ministry. Abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later after death.

Msgr. Joseph F. Meisinger - Was able to function. Abuse reported after his death.

Fr. John L. Murray - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB - Was unable to function. Was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported.

Fr. John A. Piatkowski - Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function.

Former Fr. William F. Presley - Dismissed from the clergy.

Fr. John P. Schanz - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Fr. Charles A. Sheetz, Jr. - Forbidden to function as a priest.

Bishop Alfred M. Watson, Bishop of Erie - Failed to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him.

Three individuals are currently under investigation by law enforcement (presumed innocent unless proved otherwise):

Fr. Sean P. Kerins — Naples, Florida

Fr. David L. Poulson – Oil City, Pennsylvania

John (Jack) E. Tome — location unknown (last known to be in Columbia, Maryland)