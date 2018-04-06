News
LIST: Erie Catholic Diocese Priests, Laypersons Credibly Accused of Sexual Abuse
Erie Catholic Diocese released a list of all priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse during a news conference Friday morning.
Friday, April 6th 2018, 10:43 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, April 6th 2018, 11:10 am EDT
Erie Catholic Diocese released a list of all priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse during a news conference Friday morning.
The list includes 34 priest, 20 of which are deceased, and 17 laypersons, two of which are dead.
Believed to be alive
- Former Fr. Michael J. Amy – Niceville, Florida
- Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy).
- Fr. Michael G. Barletta – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Robert F. Bower – Edinboro, Pennsylvania
- Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Andrea C. Butler – Rosedale, New York
- Former lay agency employee.
- Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Laicized.
- Megan E. Fecko – Cleveland, Ohio
- Former lay teacher.
- Kevin Feyas – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Former lay teacher and parish musician.
- Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski - Sahuarita, Arizona
- Dismissed from the clergy.
- Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. – North East, Pennsylvania
- Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property.
- Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Laicized.
- Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski - Waterford, Pennsylvania
- Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Kevin S. Kulhanek – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Former lay School volunteer.
- Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi – Bradford, Pennsylvania
- Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Eve Minter (nèe Spangler) – Henrico, Virginia
- Former lay teacher.
- David Montgomery – Otisville, New York
- In federal prison until 2041. Former lay teacher.
- Fr. Leon T. Muroski – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Denise J. (nèe Geitner) Myer (Meyer) – Greensburg, Pennsylvania
- Former lay teacher.
- Hattie B. Nichols – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Former lay agency employee.
- Philip J. Pochatko - Subiaco, Arkansas
- Former lay school teacher
- Brian J. Radachy - Elkton, Ohio
- In federal prison until 2024. Former lay school teacher.
- Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum - Bradford, Pennsylvania
- Dismissed from the clergy
- Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith - Erie, Pennsylvania
- Dismissed from the clergy
- Fr. Daniel J. Taylor - Tucson, Arizona
- Forbidden to function as a priest
- Ron Thomsen - Erie, Pennsylvania
- Former lay volunteer
- Dennis E. Vickery - Erie, Pennsylvania
- Former lay teacher
- Joseph M. Votino - Masury, Ohio
- Former lay teacher/coach
- Craig T. Ward - Erie, Pennsylvania
- Former lay agency employee
Deceased
- Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR - Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest
- Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli - Returned to Italy
- Fr. Donald J. Cooper - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- William (Bill) Couse - Former lay school employee.
- Fr. David V. Dobrowolski - Was able to function Abuse reported after his death.
- William P. Garvey - Former lay teacher/coach. Later served as college president.
- Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler - Was able to function. Abuse reported after this death.
- Fr. Robert E. Hannon - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Joseph W. Jerge - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Edward W. Jungquist - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Thomas C. Kelley - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- FR. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Msgr. Daniel Martin - Restricted from ministry. Abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later after death.
- Msgr. Joseph F. Meisinger - Was able to function. Abuse reported after his death.
- Fr. John L. Murray - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB - Was unable to function. Was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported.
- Fr. John A. Piatkowski - Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function.
- Former Fr. William F. Presley - Dismissed from the clergy.
- Fr. John P. Schanz - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Fr. Charles A. Sheetz, Jr. - Forbidden to function as a priest.
- Bishop Alfred M. Watson, Bishop of Erie - Failed to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him.
Three individuals are currently under investigation by law enforcement (presumed innocent unless proved otherwise):
- Fr. Sean P. Kerins — Naples, Florida
- Fr. David L. Poulson – Oil City, Pennsylvania
- John (Jack) E. Tome — location unknown (last known to be in Columbia, Maryland)
RELATED STORIES