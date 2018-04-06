“The Jefferson Educational Society team understands a report has been issued that mentions Dr. William P. Garvey, who served as the President of the Jefferson from 2008 to spring 2017.

We can only speak of the Dr. Garvey we knew well as a historian, educator, and community leader and his vision and meaningful work over the course of his involvement at the Jefferson.

The Jefferson remains committed to our role as a nonpartisan think tank for the purpose of driving community progress, and we will continue to provide world-class programming, publications, and community forums.”